Pan India film RRR is roaring high and how. The SS Rajamouli-directed film starring Ram Charan and JR NTR has bagged some of the most prestigious international awards. In fact, RRR's song "Naatu Naatu" won an Oscar for the best original song category. Fans from all across the world are smitten by the raze that RRR holds. The ones who haven't watched the film are now watching it.

James Gunn praises Man of Masses NTR Jr's Acting Skills, Hints at Future Project Together

With each passing day, the craze and love for the film is increasing. And if this just wasn't enough, the film RRR just added yet another feather to its cap. James Gunn, who is known for his work on superhero movies such as "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Suicide Squad," recently watched RRR a period action film directed by S.S. Rajamouli. Gunn was blown away by NTR Jr.'s performance and expressed his interest in working with the actor in the future.

In a recent interview with a publication, the director was asked if he could introduce an Indian actor into the Guardians universe, who it would be? James Gunn said, " Who is the guy from RRR that's so good... What's his name? With all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything? That guy! he said, referring to Jr NTR. "I would love to work with that guy someday. So amazing, so cool."

Ever since the clip went viral, the fans started trending lead actors Ram Charan and JR NTR's names.

Some said the Guns was also hinting at Ram Charan, while some said, it was Jr NTR.

Take a look at the conversation and the clip.

The movie is written for Ram Charan........



So James Cameron, James Gunn lanti directors kuda matladedhi Kuda Main hero gurinche@AlwaysRamCharan #GameChanger #RamCharan? pic.twitter.com/Qdqy2IfONI — Xavier club ™ Game Changer (@s_siechojithu) April 26, 2023

#RRR movie antey gurthokochedhi Hero nee andhukey ama #RamCharan antuntundhi !!



Vadu emo cage animals antunnadu!!



The same director tweeted about #Megastarchiranjeevi as new age Batman but N mafia & caste media closed eyes @AlwaysRamCharan & @KChiruTweets giving sleepless… pic.twitter.com/kMuo6alMUd — Telugu Box office (@TCinemaFun) April 26, 2023

The news of James Gunn's interest in working with NTR Jr. has generated a lot of excitement among fans of both the filmmaker and the actor. It remains to be seen what project the two will collaborate on, but fans are eagerly waiting for more details.

Man of Masses NTR Jr. is one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry and has starred in several blockbuster films. His upcoming film, NTR 30 is one of the most highly anticipated films which is set to release in multiple languages.

About Guardians of the Galaxy

The third and final instalment from Marvel Cinematic Universe's Guardians of the Galaxy is almost here. But before the film finally lands in theatres on May 5, fans can't keep calm, as critics worldwide have shared warm reactions to the film.

This makes the last outing of director James Gunn with the MCU but nonetheless, he's had a remarkable and memorable journey.