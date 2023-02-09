Thanks to RRR, Ram Charan is one of the most popular stars in Telugu cinema and rose to fame for his performance on the big screen. Post the release of RRR, Charan was seen in Acharya, which ended as a disaster at the box office.

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for the Shankar directorial produced by Dil Raju. Besides this film, which has Kiara Advani and Anjali playing the leading ladies, Charan has a movie with Buchhi Babu Sana of Uppena fame.

A couple of years ago on his birthday, Charan announced a film with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri. But for some reason, Charan chose not to do the project anymore and it went to Vijay Deverakonda.

Charan is going to turn a year older on March 27 and just like every year, it is expected that he is going to announce another film. For a few months, there have been a lot of speculations about him collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next.

Meanwhile, a source has confirmed that Charan has given a nod to director Narthan for their collaboration. The announcement is likely to be made on his birthday. This film will be produced by UV Creations who were to produce Charan and Gowtam's film.

Charan will soon begin shooting for the next schedule of RC15 in Visakhapatnam. This film is being made with a budget of Rs 300 crore and producer Dil Raju is splurging crores of rupees on songs. Charan will be seen playing father and son dual roles in this film. While the father will be a politician, the son is said to be an IAS Officer.