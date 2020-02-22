Filmmakers nowadays are not showing much interest in making films with senior actors of Telugu film industry. While one is for not being to find the perfect scripts and the other one is for not being able to get the perfect choice of the actress to play their leading ladies.

Something similar is the situation of Megastar Chiranjeevi and it is said that Ram Charan has come up with a master plan to put a full stop to this problem.

Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, which is being directed by Koratala Siva, is said to be titled Acharya Chiranjeevi. Names of heroines like Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and others have been considered to play the leading lady in the film. Finally, Trisha Krishnan has been zeroed in to play Chiranjeevi's ladylove.

Chiranjeevi's next film is going to be official Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. This film doesn't have a heroine and is an amazing political thriller. Ram Charan has bought the rights of Lucifer and it is said that Sujeeth Reddy of Saaho fame will be directing it. Another Malayalam film Driving License is also being remade in Telugu and once again, it is Ram Charan who bought the remake rights of this film too.

Ram Charan has decided to play safe with films now. He is making sure that his father keeps doing back to back films. He knows that it is going to be difficult to rope in heroines for his father in the coming years. So, he is buying the rights of those films from other languages, which have a strong script and content, and not a heroine. In short, he is not in a position to take the risk.

This is a struggle that a son is facing to find the right things for his father. Also, he has to make sure that he doesn't hurt their fans too.