Ram Charan is one of the most popular stars across the globe right now. As Megastar Chiranjeevi's son, he is born not with a silver spoon but a diamond spoon. Charan is currently busy in the USA ahead of the Oscar Awards. He always makes sure he makes a style statement at public events with his outfits and accessories. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the most expensive watches he owns.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Grand Prix: One of the most-popular watches, this is and of course one of Ram Charan's favorites. This watch is priced at Rs 1.25 crore and is known for its unique style. Along with the price, it is the brand that makes that makes headlines here. Without import duties and taxes, it costs Rs 75 Lakhs.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore LeBron James: Another watch of the same brand is owned by Ram Charan. It is worth Rs. 43 lakhs.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Navy Blue: This watch is priced at Rs 22 lakhs. The edition of the brand is made of sapphire crystal and stainless steel. The Arabic numerals in the watch are in white gold.

RM 61-01 Yohan Blake: Ram Charan Tej loves this watch is what we heard. He owns this fancy, sapphire crystal studded Richard Mille RM 61-01 Yohan Blake watch which costs Rs 3 crore. This classic timepiece is known for its manual winding and water resistance.

Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph: Ram Charan's splendid watch collection also includes a self-winding rose gold watch worth Rs 68 Lakh to 1 crore, depending on import duties and taxes.

Hublot King Power Limited Edition: This classic piece worth Rs 18 Lakhs might be one of the lowest priced in his collection but it is a limited edition timepiece. The Rangasthalam actor was seen wearing this watch a lot of times during the promotion of RRR.

Richard Mille RM029: The interesting part of the Rs 1.5 crore worth watch is the high palladium content of 18K white gold weight, and this makes it an exclusive and the most expensive watch.

Which one's your favourite?