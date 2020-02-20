Since the last couple of days, a black and white photograph of Ram Charan Tej, where he is seen dressed as Alluri Rama Raju, has been going viral on social media.

While many have even said that it is a leaked pic from the production house, a few on social media have reported that it is a fake and edited pic. However, nobody is sure of the truth.

On a recent note, a black and white photograph of a lady, in her thirties is being circulated everyone and it is written as 'Sita Ramalakshmi' on this pic. The lady who is sitting in the avatar of Sita is none other than Alia Bhatt.

RRR's first look takes social media by storm

A blogger shared this photograph on his social media account. It is a vintage picture of Alia Bhatt in a sari with pallu over her head. She is seen wearing bangles and looks her she has toe rings too, which married women wear as part of tradition and culture. These rumoured first looks of RRR are taking internet by storm.

If one believes that the look of Ram Charan Tej is leaked from the sets and is true to some extent, then the look of Alia Bhatt as Sita Mahalakshmi can also be believed as the original one. Expectations on this Rajamouli directorial are high. Besides Ram Charan Tej and Alia Bhatt, the film has Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakhani and others in lead roles.

Jr NTR will be seen playing Komaram Bheem in this film which is being made under a budget of Rs 350 Cr by DVV Danayya under DVV Productions. Amit Trivedi is composing music for the film which has Senthil as DOP.

Fans of Charan and Tarak are awaiting the release of the first looks of the respective actors. Sources say that March 27th and May 20th have been fixed for the launch of the looks on birthdays of Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively.