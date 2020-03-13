"De De Pyaar De" star Rakul Preet Singh is taking the internet by storm. Every day, her workout pictures and videos go viral on the internet. Even in her movies, fans couldn't help but drool over her perfect body. The diva has been actively sharing her workout videos and fitness challenges on her social media account. Killing the myth that actresses do lighter things like cardio and yoga, Rakul has proved that she is into extreme by lifting weights, doing parkour jumps and opting for hardcore slimnastics.

Recently she has raised the bar by sharing a high jump exercise video on her Instagram account. The Yaariyan movie fame took to Instagram a video of herself performing a high jump challenge and captioned it, "Pushing myself beyond basic has always been my thing. Raise your game. Strive for a better you. Hustle. Grow. Are you ready to rise to the challenge? Participate in the #iQOOChallenge and #GetYourQuestOn. Share your video with #GetYourQuestOn, tag @iqooind & me. Thankyouuuuu @sanamjohar for the nomination I further nominate @beerbiceps @anshukayoga @lakshmimanchu @toughtaskmaster @harrysuch for this challenge. #iQuestOnandOn #MonsterInside #iQOO3 "

Rakul can be seen in her sexy workout attire which includes body-hugging bralette, black leggings with peach coloured sneakers. She completed her look with a neatly tied ponytail.

A few days back, this fitness freak shared a lovely post-workout picture, in which had a beautiful glow on her face. In the picture, Rakul could be seen donning her aqua colour gym outfit with no makeup at all. The glow on her face clearly implied that she had a blast while working out.

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in their upcoming Punjabi family drama. The title and release date of the movie is yet to be revealed. She was also seen last in a pivotal in the movie Marjaavan opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.