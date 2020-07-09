Rakul Preet Singh has spoken about the qualities that she looks out in her ideal man. The hot and happening actress has said that she believes in the institution of marriage.

The 29-year old has revealed that she found the meaning of love in her parents. "Opening up about her personal life, she said: "I have changed as a person. What I was isn't what I am, and for me the meaning of love is what I see in my parents. I totally believe in the institution of marriage and love, and I think it is beautiful. I don't understand how people think of this as some sort of pressure. When you love someone, you love them with all your heart and that's the kind of person I am," the IANS quoted her as saying.

Talking about the qualities that she wants in her dream boy, Rakul said that he should be tall.She adds, "Even in heels, I should still be able to look up to my man. The second-most important quality is that he should have an intellect, and lastly some purpose in life," said the actress.

Rakul's Mom her Daughter's Wedding

Two months ago, her mother Rini Singh said that she had been asking her daughter to find a boy for herself and they had rejected many proposals that they brought. "Whoever we get for her, she rejects. She wants someone who'd be better than her. If she's 20, I'm okay with someone, who's 18. But she wants someone who's 21." Rakul adds.

In the same interview, Rakul had blamed her brother Aman for her 'single' status. "Whenever I would talk to boys in school, my brother would complain to my parents. I remember, once I was holding a plate of food and stood next to a boy and two girls. After going home, my brother told my parents that I was feeding that guy," the actress, who will be next seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, was quoted as saying.