Rakul Preet Singh, who is busy working in movies in multiple languages, is sharing screen space alongside Kamal Haasan for the first time. The actress will be seen in an important role in Shankar's upcoming movie Indian 2.

Talking with a daily about sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet described the Ulaganayagan as an "amazing" actor. "One of the most experienced actors in Indian cinema for the variety and the kind of roles he has done. I feel blessed to be able to share the screen with him, that I got the chance to work with him was enough... there was so much to learn," Hindustan Times quotes him as saying.

According to reports, Rakul Preet Singh will be doing the role of Siddharth's love interest in Indian 2. She is also said to be enacting the character of a journalist in the multilingual project.

Indian 2 is an ambitious movie of Shankar. It is sequel to his 1996 blockbuster movie Indian. Kamal Haasan had done dual roles (vigilante and patriotic father and corrupt son). Urmila Matondkar and Manisha Koirala were the female leads.

The second instalment has gone through lots of changes. Lyca Productions has taken over the the project from AM Rathnam, who produced the first instalment. Kajal Aggarwal has been signed to play the main female lead.

The Kamal Haasan-starrer was launched earlier this year, but the shooting was halted over the financial dispute between the members of the production house. After a delay, the shooting commenced in September. Since then, the shooting is progressing at a brisk pace.