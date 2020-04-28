Rakul Preet Singh is emerging as one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood. She is one of the known faces who is always spotted outside the gym. But due to the lockdown, she is quarantined at home and has turned her home into a full-time gym.

Yes, you read it right. Being a fitness freak that she is, Rakul has been working out at home. From yoga to functional training, Rakul is making sure that she maintains her health and peace amid the lockdown.

Now, as a fan, we all dream about getting the perfect body, just like our stars. We might think that it involves a lot of money and lavish equipment but Rakul Preet is here to save you from all of that. Yes, disclosing the secret behind her secret body, Rakul Preet has just shared her full workout routine on her YouTube channel.

Rakul Preet's Full Workout Regime

Being quarantined, Rakul has been sharing the glimpse of her personal life with her fans. From what she eats to where she sleeps, De De Pyaar De star has somehow given a tour of her house to her social media followers. Now, as a gift to all the fans, she has also shared a full workout regime that keeps her going amid the lockdown.

The video titled 'My Quick and Easy Workout at Home' has been shared by Shimla Mirch fame on her YouTube channel. From Squats to Lunges and Burpees, Rakul's workout video is a complete package.

Check out the video, here

This is not the first time when Rakul has shared a clip of a fitness regime. She is known for motivating her fans by sharing her sizzling workout videos.

Before the lockdown was announced, Rakul was shooting for her upcoming movie with Arjun Kapoor in Punjab. The title of the project is yet to be declared by the movie going to be a family drama, as per the sources.