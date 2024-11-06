While other celebrities may have gone back to work and have started with their daily activities, Rakul Preet Singh made a relatable move on social media and put up pictures from Diwali. Well, like a lot of her fans and followers, she too is probably suffering from the post-festivities blues. She took to Instagram very recently to showcase her Diwali look for this year, and one cannot help but admit that they were right on mark.

Uploading the pictures on Instagram, the actress mentioned in the caption, "I feel like a Diwali diya" and while she did light up everybody's social media feed with her pictures, it is the price of her outfit that is catching everybody's attention.

Rakul opted for a silk gota patti embroidered sharara set designed by Seema Gujral that came in the shade of burnt orange. The tissue silk sharara set featured three components: an anarkali, a dupatta and the sharara itself, all coordinated with one another. Based on the brand's website, this outfit retails for a whopping amount of ₹258,000. Even though it does seem like an extremely expensive purchase, it does get worth it when the fans appreciate the look.

The actress did receive tons of compliments for this special Diwali look from her fans and followers on the Internet.

While one fan commented, saying, "Hey baby you are a shining star not Diya" another wrote, "your beauty has no boundaries", that is not it, there were also comments that called her "Enviable."

Rakul's anarkali featured a sweetheart neckline and was fitted at the bust and waist, accentuating her lean figure and creating a stunning silhouette. Both the dupatta and sharara had metallic fringe detailing on them and the overall embroidery on the entire ensemble was beautiful and tapped into the right festive feel.

The actress accessorised her look with some pieces of statement jewelry, including a choker from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, a pair of earrings from Maharashtra Jewellers and a set of bangles along with a chunky fingerring—all of which matched well with the outfit. In terms of makeup, she opted for the basics considering she did go heavy on the outfit and the jewellery. With structured eyebrows, nude lip shade and mascara-laden eyes, Rakul was right on point with glam and finished off the look by keeping her tresses open and flowing.