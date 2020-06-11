Due to coronavirus, everything has come to a standstill. Especially during the lockdown, with everything shut. Now, as airports open up and the first round of travellers brave the new era of travelling taking as many precautions as they can, perhaps even the idea of airport fashion will change.

Rakul Preet Singh set off to Delhi earlier today, and she showed off her outfit, in a full PPE suit. It gives us a glimpse as to what the new airport look will be in the near future for the time being.

Rakul Preet Singh's airport look is inspired by the pandemic

COVID-19 has made travel the last option on everyone's list. Due to the high-risk travel has posed in the spread of Coronavirus, even as airports open up for travel, and people slowly begin getting about, there are still precautions that need to be taken.

Some Bollywood actors and celebrities have also taken a bold step to travel, as domestic travel opens up since life has been on hold and people are missing their hometowns and families. Today, Rakul Preet Singh also made her first trip back home since the lockdown. She is travelling to Delhi with her brother to be with her family.

She shared her outfit on Instagram calling it #Missionflight. Dressed in a full PPE kit, along with her brother, the actress said in her video that she feels she's travelling to space. Well, she sure does look like it. In a white PPE kit, the new glamourous is the safety it seems. The paparazzi also caught her outside the airport.

Maybe, we have to get used to celebrities arriving at the airport in PPE kits, that's the new era of post-COVID airport looks. It would be something if Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif walked into an airport in designer PPE suits from now on. We can't be far from the truth.