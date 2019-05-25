Rakul Preet Singh has developed thick skin over the years after getting constantly criticised for the kind of dress that she wears. Her bold looks and messages have rubbed the people with 'sanskari' mindset wrong way. Once again, her look is gaining negative comments from the same set of people.

The actress, in her new Instagram photo, has posted a bold picture with a message, "Throw me to the wolves and I will return leading the pack #girlpower #believe #grateful #gratitude @sashajairam @im__sal @aliyashaik28 ❤️ and abs credit @kunalgir @smackjil . [sic]

Apparently, she intended to prove that the women have the power to achieve anything that she desires, but a section of people took her message another way as they objected to her unzipped pants that shows off her well-toned abs.

While her ardent fans praised her look and stated that she looks "hot" in the photo, a section tried to mock her whether posting the picture of unzipped pants is mistaken as "girl power."

It clearly shows the patriarchal mindset of the society which has no issues when similar things done by male actors.

Nonetheless, looking at the past, it is clear that Rakul would not be bothered about such comments coming her way and would continue to enjoy the good words being showered upon her for her acting in recently-released Bollywood film De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn.

In a matter of a few weeks, Rakul is now gearing up for the release of one more biggie in the form of Suriya's NGK, which will see the light of the day on 31 May.