Slowly but steadily, Rakul Preet Singh has made a place for herself in the industry. With her cute looks and charming personality, Rakul has bagged many bigwig projects. With films like De De Pyar De and Marjaavaan, Rakul has also showed her acting prowess. And with films like Sardar Ka Grandson and Thank God up in her kitty, Rakul is surely going to make heads turn this year too.

With top actresses opting for unconventional roles, Rakul has also taken up an out-of-the-box role. As per reports, Rakul would soon be seen playing the role of a condom tester. As per Filmfare, the film would be made under the banner of RSVP.

"Rakul has already given her verbal nod to the project. It is a social comedy, much on the lines of the projects that Ayushmann (Khurrana) usually picks up for himself. It's a yet-to-be-titled project which will have Rakul essaying the role of a condom tester. Yes, you heard it right, she will play the role of a sexecutive," said the report.

The report further says that Rakul Preet Singh was thrilled when she was approached for the film. The modalities are yet to be worked out but the film is a small one and wouldn't take too long to shoot. The shooting is expected to begin once the pandemic situation gets back to normal in the country.

Who is a condom tester?

Condom testers are the sex-executives who get hired by big companies to test their condoms before it hits the market. The testing executives who sign up for the role are assigned to engage in sex for a period of time. After that they are asked questions like – did the condom make noise, was it comfortable, was it painful, was it pleasurable and many more.