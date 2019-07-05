Rakul Preet Singh was caught in a strange situation in Mumbai. A group of street children mobbed and made her uncomfortable when she came out of a restaurant.

A few clips on social media sites are doing rounds where Rakul Preet Singh is pleaded for money by young kids. The actress tried to escape, but they surrounded her and behaved badly.

The actress was visibly annoyed by their behaviour as they tried to get the money from her pocket. It seems like Rakul was aware of the cameras around her and did not react harshly.

The actress finally escaped from the place after someone came to her rescue. The incident apparently occurred outside the Farmers' Café restaurant in West Bandra in Mumbai.

The videos have now gone viral. Check out the clips of the incident below:

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh's career is on a high after the success of her Hindi film De De Pyaar De. She has a few interesting projects in her hands that include Nagarjuna's Telugu film Manmadhudu 2 and Riteish Deshmukh's Marjaavaan.