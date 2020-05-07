It's not every day when you meet a family in India where an actresses' parents are completely supportive of their daughter's decision to be in a profession that would sometimes require them to show their skin (exceptions cannot be the example).

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, in an interview with Pinkvilla, opened up about the support she received from her family and how her mother played a huge role in preparing her for the Miss India contest. Rakul's mother always knew that her daughter had the potential to do well in the glamour industry and thereby encouraged her to do what was required to reach the top.

'You'll prepare for it, isme kya hai?'

"There used to audition and I told her about it. She initially was telling me, 'Aise kaise?' I knew she can do it. Then I moulded her," her mother said in the interview with Pinkvilla. Rakul laughed and said, "I kept telling her that you need to wear a bikini for Miss India. I said I'm not prepared for that. But she was confident. She said, 'You'll prepare for it, isme kya hai?'

Her mother also took her shopping to get the right outfit for the competition for Miss India. "You won't believe but I must add this because so many kids don't get their parents' support. But my mom and my dad were more comfortable than I was with the idea of wearing a bikini. In fact, when we were going to shop for the bikinis, my dad kept telling us to buy vibrant coloured bikinis and not the dull ones," said Rakul.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Shimla Mirchi, where she starred alongside Rajkummar Rao, Hema Malini, Shakti Kapoor. The film had been shot eight years ago, however, it released much later.

In the Hindi film industry, Rakul strongly made her presence felt in Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De, where she starred alongside Tabu. Presently, all her projects have been on halt due to the coronavirus scare that has imposed nationwide lockdown.