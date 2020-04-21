Rakul Preet Singh has shared an immunity-boosting receipe for her fans on her Instagram account. It is a replacement for caffeine to stay healthy during the world is having a battle against Covid-19 aka Coronavirus.

Rakul Posts

On her Instagram account, Rakul wrote, "We need our immunity to be at its best in times like these and what better way than to do it naturally! @rashichowdhary thanksss for the recipe. Add pinch of ginger , pepper , turmeric , cinnamon and cloves to 500 ml water.. let it boil till it becomes half. Add organic honey if you like. It tastes so good and is perfect replacement for caffeine too!! #stayhealthy #stayhome #naturalremedies". [sic]"

Rakul, who is one of the top actresses down South, follows a strict diet regime even during normal times. He refrains from consuming fast food, sweets, fried and processed food.

However, the glamarous actress sweats out hard in gyms and doing yoga.

On the occasion of World Health Day recently, Rakul Preet took to Instagram and shared: "Times like these make us realise the importance of good health and how grateful we should be for it! Health to me is not just physical but also mental and emotional well being. How joyful and happy you are at all times irrespective of the external factors determines your health. Making the right choices is the key and if you haven't already started then do it now . We need to be healthy more so now than ever before!"

Rakul's Movies

On the professional front, she is working on Shimla Mirchi, John Abraham's Attack, Sivakarthikeyan's Tamil film Ayalaan, Ajay Devgn's Thank God and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.