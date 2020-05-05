Rakul Preet Singh started her yoga journey in 2018 and the actress has been enjoying it to the fullest. The NGK girl has now shared a throwback picture where she is doing inversion yoga pose.

Rakul's Message

Stating that life is all about balance, Rakul posted, "Throwback : when the world wasn't upside down but I was !! My yoga journey Began in 2018 and since then it's pure joy to do my practice everyday. Life is all about balance. You don't always need to be getting things done. Sometimes it's absolutely ok to shut down , kick back and do nothing. @anshukayoga this was the first time I did an inversion,"

Simple and Nutritious Food

The hot and happening actress shared another picture holding a plat full of friend rice to send a message to her followers to have simple and nutritious food to improve their immunity. "Plate full of happiness ❤️ many of us think that rice is fattening ! NO it isn't . On the contrary it's the easiest form of carbs to digest for the body. It heals the gut which in turn helps in better absorbtion of nutrients. Most importantly it's basic food and easily available even during lockdown. So eat simple , nutritious and balanced meals and improve your immunity ❤️❤️ @rashichowdhary your veg fried rice recipe is amazing ..[sic] Rakul Preet Singh wrote.

Rakul is a fitness freak and shares lots of pictures and videos of her doing yoga. Last month, on the occasion of World Health Day, he wrote, "Times like these make us realise the importance of good health and how grateful we should be for it! Health to me is not just physical but also mental and emotional well being. How joyful and happy you are at all times irrespective of the external factors determines your health. Making the right choices is the key and if you haven't already started then do it now . We need to be healthy more so now than ever before !! This #worldhealthday take a step towards your well being!! Eat right , think positive , live happily , Stay Safe , Stay home ! [sic]"

Coming to her work front, Rakul will be seen in Arjun Kapoor's cross-border romantic comedy and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.