Balakrishna-starrer NTR biopic is getting bigger and better by the day. Joining the big names in the cast, Rakul Preet Singh has announced that she will be seen in an important role in the mega-budget project. Well, no prize for guessing about her character as it is revealed that the Spyder actress would be seen as the late Sridevi.

The news has not come as a surprise as there had been rumours about the actress' role in the film. Talking about the role, Rakul Preet has stated that it is the most "challenging" role that she has ever played in her career. She says that Sridevi is a legend and playing her character comes with its own share of responsibilities.

Rakul claims that she is a big fan of Sridevi and hopes to do justice to her character. "Unfortunately, I never met Srideviji, but I am going to be watching a few of her films as suggested by the makers, to get the body language right. I will be working on my role and there will be a series of look tests to get the part right," she is quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The 27-year old also has plans to meet the people, who were associated with the late actress. "On the whole, I am really excited about the project and I know all eyes will be on me because for the first time someone is going to play Srideviji in a film. I was really excited when I heard the part and the role has shaped up really well. I am going to do extensive homework before I start shooting for the film," she ends.

The movie titled NTR: Kathanayakudu has Vidya Balan playing NTR's first wife Basavatarakam and Aamani as his second wife named Lakshmi Parvathi. Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, Manjima Mohan and a host of big names of the flick, which is being made in two parts.