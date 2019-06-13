The teaser from Nagarjuna's Manmadhudu 2 has managed to garner the viewers' attention despite releasing alongside with the teaser of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho. The lively presentation with humour and naughty one-liners has impressed the audience.

The striking part of Manmadhudu 2 is the bold scenes of Nagarjuna. The teaser presents his two lip-lock scenes from the Telugu film, but there is still suspense over his partners' in the kissing scenes. Thus leaving the fans wondering about the actress who has done the smooch sequence.

Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead in Manmadhudu 2 and there is a belief among fans that she might be the woman who has done the lip-lock scenes with Nag. It has to be noted that the actress has done such scenes in her Bollywood films. However, many feel that Akshara Gowda is the woman seen doing lip-lock scenes with Nag.

The repeated viewing of the teaser indicates that it is Akshara Gowda and not Rakul Preet Singh who has done the kissing scenes. Nonetheless, rumours are now doing rounds that Rakul too might have possibly done lip-lock scenes which might be revealed in the trailer to surprise the fans.

Manmadhudu 2 is directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Nagarjuna. Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead in the flick, which has Vennela Kishore, Nassar, Rao Ramesh, Lakshmi and many others in the cast.

The film will release on August 9.