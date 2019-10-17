In the world of freestyle stunt riding, Rakshit Chaudhary is totally a legend! From humble onsets to the roaring crowds on the stage he is nothing short of inspirational. These one stuntman who likes his dues served hot on his table.

Rakshit Chaudhary is an eminent Indian freestyle stunt rider. He is one of the prominent and proficient stunt rider enduring with his chore from years and has attained a good experience and clutch in his profession. What is more interesting is learning about the men who actually pull off the breathtaking stunts, which seems astonished but is actually the toughest one. His enthusiasm and unceasing riding love made him earn innumerable Laurels. He has won several titles one of them includes bagging the first position in KTM orange day 2019.

Popularly known as @_raksit_stunts on Instagram with more than 25.4K followers. He is also a YouTuber with a good number of subscribers. His fan following is boosting day by day, so his intense execution. He is soon going to establish a standard for other stunt riders. His steady practice and hard work is giving him the desired results today. Making him the most versatile stunt rider of the period. We wish him good luck in the future.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.