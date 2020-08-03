Raksha Bandhan is an Indian festival that celebrates the relationship between brothers and sisters. It is observed on the full moon day in the month of Shravana or Sawan as per the Hindu lunar calendar, and this year, it falls on Monday, 03 August.

On the day of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie the sacred thread rakhi on the brother's wrist praying for his wellness and prosperity. In return, brothers take a lifelong vow to protect her. Special gifts will also be exchanged between brothers and sisters. Men and women, who are not biologically brothers and sisters, also celebrate the occasion to show how much they mean to each other.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated mainly by Hindus in India apart from some Jains and Sikhs as well. The festival is known as Janai Purnima or Rishitarpani in Nepal.

International Business Times India has compiled some of the best quotes, messages, gif wishes and greetings to share with your brothers/sisters on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan:

Check out some messages, greetings to share with brothers and sisters below:

Your are someone who is caring and sharing and you can understand the pain, which is not visible to anyone else. I love you dear sister/brother. Happy Rakhi.

You are my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone, you make feel happy when I am low. Thanks for being with me always. Thanks dear. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

We have fought a million times, but I want to tell you this. During the times when we fought, my love was in a different mood. Happy Raksha Bandhan sweety!

Holi is colourful, Diwali is lightful and brightful, Rakhi has made our relationship powerful

As we grow up, we act like we don't care, But it is just an act, For I know you will always be there, Love you, brother/sister dear

Today is Raksha Bandhan and you are not here by my side..But we are close in each others thought, and my love will always be with you, Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Rakhi is just an excuse for me to express myself. You mean the world to me. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my sweet sister/brother

If one day you feel like crying, Call me! I promise that I will make you laugh. Your love makes me feel proud, And on this day I want to shout it out loud, Happy Raksha Bandhan my sister/brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan

We gain and lose things every day. But trust me on one thing. You'll never lose me. I will always be here. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020

No matter the distances between us, my Rakhi will always reach on time, to be tied on the wrist of my loving brother with the heart-warming wishes of joy and happiness to illuminate your life.