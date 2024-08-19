Over the years, Bollywood has seen several sister duos making their debuts in the industry. While some triumphed, some failed to make their mark. Be it success, failure, stardom or flops; nothing could come in between these sister duos of Bollywood. Let's take a look at the most stylish and popular sister duos of Bollywood.

Kareena – Karisma: Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have been the perfect example of what a sisterly bond truly is. The two have been the queens of Bollywood in their time and continue to enjoy a massive fanbase. Both, Bebo and Lolo are known as the original fashionistas of Bollywood and have been with each other through all the highs and lows of life.

Shilpa – Shamita: Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty might not have had the same career trajectory but that hasn't come in the way of their love for one another. Shilpa has always turned out to be Shamita's cheerleader every time she joins a reality show and the Mohabbatein actress also stood rock solid behind her sister during the whole Raj Kundra controversy.

Kajol – Tanishaa: Kajol and Tanishaa have also seen similar professional fate like Shilpa – Shamita duo. While Kajol came and conquered, Tanishaa is yet to find her footing in the industry. However, that hasn't left either of them bitter. On one hand, Tanishaa can't stop crediting Kajol whatever she has achieved; for the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actress, Tanishaa is still her little 'baby'.

Malaika – Amrita: One of the most stylish and popular sister duos of Bollywood has to be Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. The two have always been each other's biggest cheerleaders, standing behind one another. From relationships, parenting to career decisions; the two have always spoken about how they seek one another's advice on just about anything.

Janhvi – Khushi: Last but not the least, we have late Sridevi's daughters – Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. The two were close since birth but it was the veteran actress' tragic passing away that has made the sisters inseparable. Their social media posts, PDA and interviews are a testament to the strong bond the Kapoor sisters share.