As Bigg Boss OTT ended with reality TV star Divya Agarwal lifting the trophy, Bigg Boss 15 is all set to be back on your TV screens with Salman Khan as the host. Going by the social media buzz, the 15th season of the controversial reality show will premiere on 2nd October at 9 pm.

While Pratik Sehajpal from Bigg Boss OTT is the first confirmed contestant of the controversial reality show, reports are stating Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh will be the second confirmed contestant of the show. Ever since Rakhi has married Ritesh, people have been quite curious about him as he never came in front of the camera. It seems he will be making his first public appearance on Bigg Boss 15.

Ritesh to appear on Bigg Boss 15

For the unversed, Rakhi had tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Ritesh in a secret ceremony at JW Marriott in Mumbai with her close friends and family in attendance. Rakhi made sure to keep the wedding a secret. The couple had married in a private room instead of a wedding hall.

In 2019, Rakhi announced her marriage with Ritesh. However, she shocked everyone when during Bigg Boss 14 she broke down and revealed that her husband is already married and has children. Rakhi, who had entered the show as a wildcard contestant, had an emotional breakdown in front of fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya.

'You will see me on the show'

Recently, in an interview with The Times of India, Rakhi's husband, Ritesh, spoke about being a part of Bigg Boss 15 and revealed that he couldn't appear in the last season of the show because of his business. "That's why I could not fulfill my commitment. You will see me on the show."

Meanwhile, the makers have released the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15 and it shows Salman sitting in a jungle wearing a night suit explaining the latest theme of the show. He talks to the beautiful 'Vishwasuntree', the voiceover of which has been given by veteran actress Rekha. He asks the tree how the contestants will get to sleep to which Rekha replies by saying that good night's sleep will be a difficult one because of the cold winds.