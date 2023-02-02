Actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant is going through a tough phase in life. Just four days ago, Rakhi's mother passed away and since then the social media sensation has been trying hard to come to terms with her mother's loss.

Recently, the actress came out in the media and spoke about trouble in her marriage with Adil Durrani, whom she married last year on May 29, 2022. The couple kept their marriage under wraps for almost 8 months. Rakhi married Adil in as per Islamic customs and she also changed her name to Fatima. Rakhi was at Bigg Boss Marathi 4 as a challenger. She quit the show in the finale episode by taking Rs 9 lakh.

Rakhi Sawant alleges her husband of having an affair

A few days after her mother's last rites, on a weekday evening, Rakhi broke down in front of the media, alleging that her marriage is in trouble. She also said that her husband is cheating on her with another woman. And the actress spoke to the media and challenged the other girl and Adil that she will expose everything, as she has all the proof in pictures and videos.

Rakhi said, "Mujhe pata hai Adil ka kiske sath affair hai, mere paas sab videos aur photos hai, main warning de rahi hun, meri shadishuda zindagi kharab hui, to main media ke samne sab proof rakh doongi." (Adil is having an affair with someone, I am giving an open challenge, I am married, and if my life gets ruins by somone I will come out in the media in open and tell."

Rakhi Sawant said, "I am in depression, my mother is no more. When I was in Bigg Boss Marathi, he used me. He kept our marriage secret for 8 months to do affairs. I am made of soil; I want to be a mother and bear children."

Rakhi Sawant's close friend Sambhavna Seth came out in support of her dear friend

Sambhavna Seth commented. "I'll know if each and every word Rakhi is saying is True. She really needs support. She just doesnt know what to do..I feel so bad for her and im in complete support of her as i really know the truth..This is no Drama,she is going though a lot. Rakhi got married to Adil

Rakhi announced her marriage on Instagram revealing that she got married to Adil in 2022. She also shared a photograph of their purported marriage certificate which shows that the wedding took place on May 29, 2022.

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Raj.