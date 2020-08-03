Rakhi 2020: Siblings are mad hatters who share a different love and hate relationship – they fight, cry, pull each other's hair and stay together at the end no matter what. But how often do we think that stepbrothers and sisters are evil just like the way we have seen in Cinderella? I think the answer is, most of the time. Parents getting re-married and having kids from that union is sometimes difficult for the existing child not only because they have a fear that the love would be divided but also because you feel that you might lose your parent in the process.

In Bollywood, maintaining a steady relationship has been proven to be quite strenuous due to bust schedules and other factors. Paparazzi not the only grill and target the separated couples, but also scrutinise each and every movement of the children. But there are many Bollywood stars who have taught it doesn't matter if you're just connected by one parent, the bond is still real. Here's the list of half-siblings of Bollywood that share a beautiful bond.

1. Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khattar

Kabir Singh of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor has seen his parents Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem getting separated at a very early age. Both of them got married and had kids with their respective partners. Shahid, as an elder brother shares a beautiful bond with Ruhaan and Sanah (Pankaj and Supriya Pathak's kids) as well as Ishaan Khattar (Neelima and Rajesh Khattar's son). While Shahid has already shared the screen with Sanah in Shandaar, for Ishaan, he has been a role model constant support.

Both Ishaan and Shahid have been spotted showering love and goofing around with each other on various occasions. Not only this, but his half-siblings also share a great bond with Shahid's wife and kids. Ishaan calls Shahid his #BhaiFriend.

2. Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt was born from the first marriage of Mahesh Bhatt with Kiran Bhatt. He never got divorced but Mahesh moved on in life and married actress Soni Razdan. Soni kid's actress Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt has always shared a cordial and warm relationship with their elder step-sister Pooja Bhatt. Pooja has often been spotted lauding about Alia and they will soon share the screen in Sadak 2.

3. Arjun Kapoor and Jahnvi Kapoor

After the divorce or Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor, the producer went on to marry late Bollywood actress Sridevi, leaving his kids and wife in the past. Initially, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula were not seen sharing a great bond with the new family but after the unfortunate demise of Sridevi, both the kids stoop up like a rock for young Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor not only supported his dad but the beautiful bond shared by the Dhadak fame and Arjun has been catching a lot of attention. This brother-sister duo also appeared on Karan Johar's son Koffee With Karan last season, spilling the beans on their relationship.

4. Taimur Ali Khan- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's break up was a hard one, but neither of the parents let that affect the mentality of their kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan. Amrita Singh beautifully raised her kids to love their father and who so ever comes in his life and that's why both Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan accepted Kareena Kapoor Khan with open arms.

Not only Bebo was welcomed graciously by the young Pataudis but when Taimur was born they couldn't be happier to have a new baby brother. Both Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan share an impeccable bond with Taimur Ali Khan.

5. Trishala Dutt and Shahraan-Iqra Dutt

Munna Bhai of Bollywood Sanjay Dutt's personal life is pretty much an open book with three marriages and various girlfriends. From his first marriage with Richa Sharma, he had a daughter named Trishala. After Richa's death due to tumour, Sanjay moved on in life and Trishala was brought up in the US by her maternal grandparents.

At last, Sanjay married Manyata and had beautiful twins Shahraan and Iqra. Elder daughter Trishala, not only share a great bond with step-mom Manyata but also adore the twins. They have been spotted sharing quality time with each other.

Be it real, cousins, distant and half-siblings, nothing can match the special bond shared by a brother and a sister. Happy Rakhi Folks!