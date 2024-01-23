Technology has ushered in a transformative era, dismantling geographical barriers and providing healthcare services directly to patients' fingertips. Telemedicine, powered by advanced communication tools, has revolutionized patient care with remote consultations and monitoring, ensuring medical access for those in remote areas. This not only enhances overall healthcare efficiency but also proves crucial during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, in crafting a robust and advanced healthcare system, the expertise of tech professionals like Rakesh Margam becomes vital. Their deep understanding of both technology and the intricacies of the healthcare industry is crucial for successful planning and implementation, ensuring seamless integration of innovative solutions to elevate patient care and overall efficiency.

Rakesh is a technology leader with over 11 years of experience as a Healthcare Industry. In over a decade of high achieving professional trajectory he has exhibited unparalleled skills in strategy development and the implementation of cutting-edge digital technologies. His journey is marked by significant achievements and a profound impact on the industry.

Rakesh's influence extends across profit and nonprofit hospitals throughout the USA, where he has seamlessly orchestrated digital transformations to enhance healthcare delivery. His proficiency in Electronic Health Records (Epic Ambulatory and Epic MyChart), Patient Remote Monitoring, Telehealth, and Digital Health has been a driving force behind operational excellence and improved patient outcomes.

As a Subject Matter Expert in Electronic Health Records, Rakesh has played a significant role in enhancing data management, interoperability, and clinical workflow efficiency. He spearheaded the successful implementation and optimization of patient remote monitoring solutions, telehealth platforms, and digital health initiatives, facilitating remote patient care and driving patient engagement.

His contributions to the field go beyond certifications and expertise. Rakesh has been a driving force in several research projects on Digital Health, wearables, and AI in Healthcare. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rakesh led the implementation of specialty-specific telemedicine for over 100,000 patients, optimizing telehealth workflows and integrating California's My Turn system for COVID-19 vaccination eligibility.

His technical prowess was instrumental in the successful conversion of over 1 million patient notes records from Allscripts to Epic EHR, ensuring a seamless transition between systems. Rakesh has also been a key figure in the development of remote patient monitoring programs, driving the adoption of new digital health technologies to comply with 21st Century Cures Act interoperability requirements.

Beyond his role as a healthcare IT leader, Rakesh is also a seasoned entrepreneur and founder, known for launching and scaling startups, securing funding, and orchestrating strategic acquisitions. His passion for leveraging innovation and technology to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes is evident in his entrepreneurial endeavours.

Rakesh is not just a practitioner but a thought leader, author, and blogger. He actively shares insights on entrepreneurship, technology, productivity, minimalism, startups, economics, and personal finance. Engaging on social media platforms, he fosters knowledge sharing and mentorship. his commitment to knowledge dissemination is evident in his role as an author, having published scholarly articles and an eBook titled "Securing eHealth: Understanding and Mitigating Cyber Risks in Healthcare." His mentorship extends to various platforms and institutions, including Criya, ADPList, and Governors State University, where he mentored students in Python and SQL.

As a judge and reviewer, Rakesh has contributed to prestigious awards such as Globee Digital Health Awards and HIMSS, showcasing his industry recognition and influence. His extensive contributions have received appreciation and recognition from both industry and experts. He holds numerous accolades, including 4X LinkedIn Top Voice and 4X Tech Awards. His achievements include the International Achiever Award by Indian Achievers Forum. He is also Thought Leadership in Healthcare and Wellness – Silver Globee award Winner and Winner of The Innovator of the Year – Health Care or Wellness - GOLD GLOBEE Award, and Titan Health Award winner - Platinum Award.

Rakesh's education and multiple certifications play an important role in shaping his successful career graph. His arsenal of certifications, including Project Management Professional (PMP), Epic Ambulatory, Epic MyChart, HL7, and AWS, showcases his commitment to staying at the forefront of industry standards. His expertise spans a wide array of departments, Epic modules, and tools, making him a versatile and sought-after professional in the healthcare IT domain.

Rakesh Margam is not just a healthcare IT leader; he is a visionary whose technical acumen, leadership in projects, publishing credentials, and public speaking engagements make him a driving force in transformative healthcare IT initiatives. His impact on the industry is immeasurable, and his commitment to innovation continues to shape the future of healthcare technology.