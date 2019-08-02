Live

The Rajya Sabha will take up voting on the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill or the UAPA Bill on Friday, August 2. The controversial UAPA bill empowers the Narendra Modi-led BJP government to designate individuals as terrorists.

On Thursday, the UAPA Bill was tabled in the Upper House of the Parliament by Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. The discussion on the bill, which continued till 8 pm yesterday, led to a disagreement between the government and the Opposition parties.

Opposition parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and MDMK opposed the bill. The Congress and DMK leaders staged a walkout after the Chair rejected their plea to discuss the bill on Friday. The opposition MPs expressed concerns about its draconian provisions and said the law would be used against anyone who opposed the government.

Amid high-voltage drama in the House, the UAPA bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 24.

