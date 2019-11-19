The change of uniforms for the Rajya Sabha marshals seen on the first day of the winter session on Monday, November 18, came as a surprise for the Members of Parliament. The marshals' ensemble looked similar to the army uniform.

The new uniform replaced the Indian traditional turban with an officer's cap, lanyard and a navy blue jacket resembling the uniform worn by the military personnel. While the winter uniform of the marshals is in royal blue colour, the summer uniform will be an all-white attire, similar to the Indian Navy officers.

According to reports, the uniforms were last changed in the 1950s. The current change in attire was made by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and its colours were chosen by his daughter Deepa Venkat. VP Naidu's media advisor, AA Rao, said that it had been a very long time since any change was made in the attire, which is what led to this restyling.

However, the change in attire has not gone down well with the Twitterati. Many military officers have demanded an early action against this, saying that copying and wearing military uniforms by non-military personnel is illegal and a security hazard.

Here are some of the reactions:

What about camouflage prints?

To be noted

African dictators!

The army disagrees

Disgrace and utterly shameless