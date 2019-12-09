We have a long list of some verily eminent sports luminary. Some sports have a huge fan following like cricket, one of the most exhilarating sports in our country that has given remarkable players. People with extraordinary talent have attained a lot in cricket. Among some of the best cricket players, we have another name to add on i.e. of Rajpal Singh Solanki.

Rajpal Singh Solanki is a professional cricket player from Thikana Malpura. Coming from a small town of Madhya Pradesh, son of Jujhar Singh Darbar who is a framer and a politician, this guy has procured a lot. Because of his talent and immense dedication, he made it through at a very young age.

If to glance at his previous attainments then he had a very long record to exemplify but one of his most highlighted achievements are commencing from his tournaments then he has played several BCCI tournaments, for Manipur under 23, scored 226 runs, not out in Bhopal Babe Ali Stadium, Played division From Ujjain Madhya Pradesh. For Laxman Singh Gaud academy, Indore, also he has won the man of the match in Vivekanand club tournament, where he scored exceptionally well. But his exemplary performance in various tournaments was possible only because of the guidance and support from his meritorious coaches named Sachin Dholpure and Prabhat Sameeriya. Influencing youth for sports and it's unceasing scope on Instagram @rajpal88888. He is one of the best sports influencers of the time by exemplifying the immense dedication and his commendable laurels that inspire others to take action.

Thus, the right mentoring and immense dedication made all these things viable for him today, which usher him on the golden path of success. He is going great and we wish to see him soon playing in the Indian team.

For his successful future, we wish him Good luck.