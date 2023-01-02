Terrorists involved in the gruesome killing of six civilians including two minors in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir checked the Aadhaar cards of all victims before starting indiscriminated firing on unarmed civilians.

Sarpanch of village Dangri Dheeraj Sharma said that terrorists armed with AK rifles appeared at Dangri from the surrounding forest area at the stroke of 7 pm and targeted three houses of minorities near a temple one by one and rained bullets after confirming the identity of civilians through Aadhaar cards.

The village head said that after forcing their entry into the house of Pritam Chand, terrorists first checked their Aadhaar cards and later started indiscriminating firing on the whole family. Pritam Sharma 56 and his 33-year-old son Ashish Kumar were also among those who lost their lives in the terror attack.

The firing continued for 10 minutes in the three houses separated by around 50 metres after which both the militants fled away from the scene.

Three persons had died on spot and seven others were injured. Another injured succumbed while being airlifted tonight from Rajouri to Jammu in an Army helicopter taking the death toll to four. Two other injured were, however, airlifted to the GMC Jammu while the rest of the four injured are being treated in the GMC Rajouri.

LG Manoj Sinha reaches the terror-affected village

Amid massive protests by the locals against the gruesome killings of six persons including two minor children, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reached the terror-affected Dangri village of Rajouri district and interacted with the victims' families.

While addressing enraged people at Dangri village, Lieutenant Governor asserted that those involved in committing this gruesome crime would be brought to justice very soon.

He assured that effective steps would be taken to make Jammu and Kashmir free from terrorism.

Pointing towards issues raised by the locals against security lapse in the whole episode, the Lieutenant Governor assured that he will personally look into the whole incident.

Locals hold protest against administration

Locals on Monday staged a protest over the attack in Dangri in Rajouri district on Sunday in which four villagers died of gunshots and at least six people were injured after gunmen fired indiscriminately on three houses of Hindu residents, separated around 50 metres apart.

Locals gathered at Main Chowk in the mountainside village of Dangri, in Jammu division, and raised slogans against police and district administration demanding that J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha listen to their demands. The locals have also called for Rajouri Bandh as a protest against the administration.

"The district administration has failed. We want L-G Manoj Sinha to come and listen to our demands," Dheeraj Sharma, the Sarpanch where the firing incident occurred said.

He further said that the incident took place at around 7 pm and the police reached the spot around 8.30 pm.

"Had the locals not taken up the initiative, all of these 10 people would have been killed. They came to the hospital after they saw that the civilians are active. All the agencies have failed here," he added.

The head of the village further pointed out the "failures of administration" here and said that the police released the dead bodies at 2 am with no security.

People seek deployment of Army

Police and civil administration should be reshuffled, the Sarpanch demanded further seeking the Army deployment here.

Another local, Arvind Kumar said that the alleged terrorists inquired before firing at the deceased persons as members of the minority community is being targeted here.

"They checked their Aadhar card before firing at him. These shells were found at their home, They are targeting members of the minority community to evacuate the area", he said.