Five hours after the incident the Army said that terrorists are behind the Poonch incident which lead to the casualties of five army personnel and injured another.

In a statement the Jammu-based Defence spokesperson Col Devender Anand said, "Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajauri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area".

The vehicle caught fire, due to the likely use of grenades by terrorists, the army said.

"Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations, in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident", the Army said.

Another seriously injured soldier was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajouri and is under treatment.

Earlier defence spokesperson said the truck caught fire mysteriously

The Jammu-based defence spokesperson earlier said that the truck caught the fire mysteriously in which five soldiers were killed.

"Today, at about 1500 hours, one vehicle of the Indian Army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in District Poonch (J&K), caught fire. In this tragic incident, five Soldiers of the Indian Army lost their life.", the defence spokesperson stated earlier.

Further details are being ascertained.