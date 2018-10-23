Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday to review the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, specifically in the Valley and along the India-Pakistan border.

"Heading to Srinagar on a day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Shall review the security situation and important initiatives taken in the state," the minister tweeted before leaving the national capital.

Beside chairing a high-level security review meeting, Singh would also be interacting with some political delegations.

He would meet Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhawan along with senior officials from civil administration, police and security forces and assess the prevailing situation in the state.

This is Rajnath Singh's first visit to the Kashmir Valley after governor's rule was imposed in June and comes on the heels of the urban local body election results on October 20.

Two key political parties -- National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) -- that have been the ruling BJP's alliance at the Centre and state at different times had boycotted both the urban and the upcoming panchayat polls.

Singh was expected to meet leaders of political parties and representatives of some civil society groups.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under the governor's rule after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti resigned as Chief Minister following the withdrawal of support by the BJP.

The state has been facing unrest with incidents of violence perpetrated by terror groups regularly.