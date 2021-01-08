After a haunting 2020, Jalebi actor Rhea Chakraborty is slowly getting back to normalcy. A few days ago, Rhea was snapped house hunting in Mumbai with her brother Showik. And today the actor attended close friend VJ Anusha Dandekar's birthday party. Rhea was seen smiling and seemed happy amidst her close friends. However, her happiness lasted for merely a few hours as social media users trolled her massively for partying with Roadies fame Rajiv Lakshman.

Rodies fame Rajiv Lakshman shared a couple of pictures on his social media handle, deleted it later

Rajiv had shared two pictures hugging his close friend Rhea. Rajiv had captioned the post 'My girl.'

In the picture, Rhea was seen smiling at the camera, hugging Rajiv. She looked cute and smart as she opted for a brown checkered coat. Rajiv rocked in casual wear.

And as soon as he posted the pictures, Rajiv and Rhea were mercilessly trolled on social media. So much so that he had to delete the post.

The pictures have now been deleted. (For those who didn't see it)

Rajiv issues a clarification

Seeing social media brutally trolling Rhea, Rajiv issued an apology and shared a note on his Instagram that read as, "I seem to have created unnecessary trouble with my irresponsible choice of words on a post. Rhea is a dear old friend, and I'm happy to meet her again, & I wish her well.

Not only did he delete the photos but also turned off his comment section and issued an apology.

The photos that have since gone viral on social media are among the first we have seen of the actress at a social gathering.

Rhea's turbulent 2020

Ever since the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput (June 14, 2020), Rhea has had a turbulent 2020.

Rhea has been in the news after being accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of abetting his suicide and embezzling his funds, among other things. The two were in a relationship at the time of his death on June 14 last year. She has denied all the allegations levelled against her.

Later, Rhea was arrested on a drug-related charge in the case and spent nearly a month in Byculla jail before being released on bail. Her younger brother, Showik Chakraborty, was also arrested for procurement of drugs and was jailed for almost three months.

Rhea was in the news this week when the Bombay high court reserved its verdict on the petition filed by Sushant's sisters, Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, seeking to quash an FIR against them by the actress for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for the late actor.

SSR case

Different angles in the Sushant death case are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). All three agencies are yet to conclude their probe.

On the professional front

Rhea will be seen next in Chehre, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'Souza and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film's director, Rumi Jaffery, said in a recent interview that she has become 'withdrawn and quiet' after her jail time.