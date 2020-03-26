Before their lives met a tragic fate, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were just like a normal couple, basking in the glory of their love for each other. Their love story, though short-lived, was every bit of what true-blue romance novels are made of. Let's take a look at the beautiful love story of the couple.

How did it begin?

It happened when Rajiv Gandhi was studying in Cambridge. Once, he went to a restaurant and saw a beautiful Italian girl sitting there. He paid some extra money to the hotel owner to arrange a seat for him next to that lady. Rajiv kept looking at Sonia and wrote a short poem on a napkin. He sent the poem along with a bottle of wine to her through the hotel owner. And from there, the love story began.

Family affair

When Rajiv informed his mother, Indira Gandhi, about the woman he wanted to marry, Indira accepted his wishes with an open arm. However, she wanted Sonia to once come to India to see and understand where she would be living in. On the other hand, Sonia's father was not too happy about his daughter becoming a part of a political family.

The marriage

Rajiv Gandhi didn't finish his studies and came back early. He was soon followed by Sonia. The two had decided to be with each other and thus, without further delay, Indira Gandhi decided to get them married. The couple got married in February 1968. Some of the pre-wedding functions took place in January at the Bachchan's house in New Delhi. A lavish reception was also organised later which saw the who's who of the political world in attendance.

The tragic end

Rajiv Gandhi was asked to join politics after the sudden demise of his father. Sonia apparently cried for several days. By then, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had already grown up. Rajiv was assassinated in 1991. However, in spite of choosing to return to her country, Sonia stood firm and decided to serve the nation.