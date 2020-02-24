It's official. Sun Pictures has announced the title of Rajinikanth's upcoming movie, which was referred to as Thalaivar 168 all these while. Yes, it will be called Annaatthe from hereon.

The motion teaser of Annaatthe, starring superstar Rajinikanth, is released on the occasion. The magnum opus combo of Rajinikanth and Sun pictures is coming together for the third time for Annaatthe after Endhiran - The Robot and Petta. Sun Pictures took their official twitter handle to release the motion picture of Annaatthe stating, "#Thalaivar is #Annaatthe".

Directed by Siruthai Siva, the movie will have Nayanthara in the female lead, popular writer and actor Vela Ramamoorthy will be seen in some pivotal roles. The shooting of Annaatthe is being held at the prestigious Ramoji Rao Film City. Sources revealed that Nayanthara joined the cast recently in Hyderabad for the shoot of Thalaivar 168- Annaatthe.

Recently, the makers have also launched the theme song of the film, which has been composed by ace music composer D Imman, who has previously worked with Siva in the Ajith-starrer, Viswasam. Annaatthe marks Imman's first collaboration with Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the action drama movie, Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss. Suneil Shetty and Nayanthara also graced the screens in lead roles. Darbar was released on January 9, 2020.