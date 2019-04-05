In a shocking development, the pictures from the photoshoot of Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 167 have been leaked online. It has also confirmed that the superstar will be doing the role of a cop in the AR Murugadoss-directorial movie.

In the photo, the superstar has donned the police officer's avatar and seen wearing a brown jacket. The shoot was held on Thursday, 4 April, in a popular studio in Chennai. As per the rumours, the superstar is doing dual roles of a cop and a social activist.

Going by the cop avatar, one gets an impression of Rajini might doing the role of a cop from the 80s. This is not the first time where the 68-year old is sporting khakhi on-screen. He has enacted the cop's role in the films like Moondru Mugam, Pandian, and Kodi Parakuthu.

Meanwhile, the makers are getting ready to take action against the miscreant who leaked the picture online and against those who are spreading it on internet. The online fans club of the superstar is requesting people not to share it, yet it has continued to spread like wildfire on social media sites.

Prior to the leak, the photo of the costume designer getting ready for the photoshoot had surfaced on internet and went viral.

On the other hand, the team is gearing up for the launch of Rajinikanth-starrer Thalaivar 167. The shooting of the flick will begin with a formal pooja on 10 April.

As far as the cast is concerned, Nayanthara is playing the female lead and a Bollywood actor is expected to be doing the role of a villain in the flick, funded by Lyca Productions.