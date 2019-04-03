Rajinikanth and Nayanthara's upcoming movie will hit the floors in just about a week and the pre-production works seem to have reached its final stages. The team is going to have a photoshoot on Wednesday, April 3.

It means that the first look of the movie is likely to be out sooner than expected. Rumours are rife that the posters from the film, which is presently referred to as Thalaivar 167, will hit the internet on April 14 to coincide with Tamil New Year celebrations.

AR Murugadoss often takes a special interest in photoshoots to ensure that the posters look stylish and have mass appeal. Kunal Daswani had done the photoshoots of his previous two movies Mahesh Babu's Spyder and Vijay's Sarkar. There is no update on the photographer of Thalaivar 167.

Not to forget, Rajinikanth's posters have never failed to drive his fans crazy. Hence, people are curiously looking forward to the release of the first look from the Tamil flick.

The upcoming movie, like AR Murugadoss' earlier movies, is said to be a mass entertainer and a political thriller. Rajinikanth will reportedly enact the dual roles of a cop and social activist.

Thalaivar 167 is expected to be launched on April 10 and will hit the screens for next Pongal. Anirudh Ravichander and Santosh Sivan have been signed to score music and handle cinematography, respectively.

Santosh Sivan had previously worked with the Tamil superstar in Mani Ratnam's blockbuster Thalapathi, which was released 28 years ago, while Anirudh composed music for Rajini's previous film Petta.