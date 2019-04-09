The first look from Rajinikanth's latest movie, presently referred to as Thalaivar 167, will be launched on Tuesday, 9 April. The makers are expected to announce the movie title along with the complete cast and crew.

"#Thalaivar167 - #ARM First Look Out at 8.30 AM tomorrow Countdown Begins !!!! [sic]" Lyca Productions finally announced the project on Monday evening. It is the third collaboration of Rajini and the production house after Kaala and 2.0.

Interestingly, a few pictures from the photoshoot, which was held on 4 April, was leaked online. Going by the avatar, one gets an impression of Rajini might doing the role of a cop from the 80s. This is not the first time where the 68-year old is sporting khakhi on-screen. He has enacted the cop's role in the films like Moondru Mugam, Pandian, and Kodi Parakuthu.

For the first time, AR Murugadoss is teaming up with Rajinikanth. Going by the rumours, Nayanthara plays the female lead in the multilingual film.

Anirudh Ravichander and Santosh Sivan have been signed to score music and handle cinematography, respectively.

Santosh Sivan had previously worked with the Tamil superstar in Mani Ratnam's blockbuster Thalapathi, which was released 28 years ago, while Anirudh composed music for Rajini's previous film Petta.