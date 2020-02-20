After Darbar failed to set the box office on fire, many people in the film industry had blamed Lyca Productions for its poor handling of finance and for paying excess amount as salaries to the actors and technicians. Following the poor performance of the film, rumours started doing rounds that the superstar was forced to slash his remuneration by Sun Pictures. Now, producer K Rajan, who is known for his outspoken nature, has given more clarity about the actor's pay-check for Siruthai Siva's film.

Rajinikanth Going for Pay Cut, but not by 50 percent

It was speculated that Rajinikanth was paid Rs 100 crore and Rs 18 crore as GST for Darbar. Sun Pictures had threatened the actor to slash his remuneration failing which the production house might shelve the project, as per the rumours. In the end, the 69-year old agreed to work in the project for Rs 58 crore.

So, How Much is Rajinikanth paid for Thalaivar 168?

K Rajan has now denied the rumours of Rajinikanth getting just Rs 58 crore as salary for the movie, presently referred to as Thalaivar 168. "It's a false report. My confirmed sources say that he is getting Rs 75 crore+ GST," the veteran producer said.

Nonetheless, he admits that the superstar is getting lesser salary for this film compared to his previous flick Darbar.

K Rajan says that Lyca Productions is a corporate company, hence, it paid Rs 100 crore. "However, Sun Pictures is a Tamil Nadu company. Local companies will always give lesser amount," he explains. He is of the view that Sun Pictures knows the market realities and pay accordingly.

K Rajan also blasted Lyca Productions for paying fancy pay-checks for the cast and crew. "If you are paying Rajinikanth Rs 100 crore, you should have roped in other members in the cast and crew with lesser salaries. As per my sources, the remunerations of the stars alone is above Rs 170+ crore (in Darbar)," he continues, while indicating that the AR Murugadoss-directorial became the biggest disaster at the box office due to the excess amount paid as salaries to the team members.