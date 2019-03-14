Rajinikanth's Petta has completed its 60-day run in theatres and racing towards hitting a century in theatres. Yet the craze seems to be not fully over yet with the production house planning to treat the fans with some special scenes from the Tamil movie.

Sun Pictures is gearing up to release the deleted scenes from Petta. "#Rajinification is not over yet! Watch #PettaDeletedScenes exclusively on @SunNXT this Friday! [sic]" the production house tweeted.

It means the scenes, which could not make it to the final copy of Petta, will be released on Sun NXT channel this Friday, 15 March. The news has been overwhelmingly received by the fans as the Twitter post got massive response. It has got over 8700 'likes' and 1400+ 'retweets' along with 130+ comments till the story went for publishing.

Rajinikanth's Petta was released on 9 January to a huge hype and clashed with Ajith Kumar's Viswasam. The Karthik Subbaraj-directorial tells the story of a warden, who fights to save the life of his loved one. The story is narrated with lot of trademark elements of Rajini which stuck the chord with all section of audience.

Simran and Trisha Krishnan played the female leads, while Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi were seen in the roles of villains.

Coming to the collection part, Petta grossed over Rs 100 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office, while unofficial reports claim the movie to have made over Rs 200 crore worldwide. The movie is still being played in countable screens in the state.