'Marana Mass' goes global. The "song of the masses" from Rajinikanth's 2019 film, Petta was given a tribute from the global hit show America's Got Talent Champions finale, by an Indian dance crew, V.Unbeatable. The song with its rich beats and lyrics that convey superstar swag was given its due respect with a performance that blew away the judges.

Blowing away the AGT Judges with Rajinikanth's 'Superstar Swag'

V.Unbeatable's performance of Rajinikanth's hit, 'Marana Mass' was truly a spectacle, filled with energy to loud, cheering from the audience. The judges too joined in, as the synchronised performance continued. The judges' panel comprising Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon were all praise for the performance. The crew even received the Golden Buzzer for their performance from Dwayne Wade, the guest judge. The crew also managed to adorn the judges with garlands, as part of the performance.

The effort of the crew in recreating the 'Marana Mass' song and Rajinikanth's swag didn't go unnoticed when they received a standing ovation from the panel.

Comedian Howie Mandel said about the act, "This is by far the best act that has ever graced any of the stages." Alexa Dixon the popular singer and former Britain's Got Talent judge called it, "A colourful explosion of pure brilliance." Even Simon Cowell, the well-known reality judge known for being hard to please, was also impressed with their performance.

Rajinikanth's 'Marana Mass' goes global

V.Unbeatable's performance on the song from the hit film, Petta, which has 79 million views on YouTube has definitely made global waves. Following the performance judges including Howie Mandel took to Twitter to post about the performance.

This is BY FAR the BEST act that has ever graced any of the stages on any talent show. @v_unbeatable brings more passion and dedication than ANY group I’ve ever seen. I hope they WIN! #AGTChampions pic.twitter.com/IwUmX1ZLlK — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) February 11, 2020

'Marana Mass' was composed by Anirudh Ravichander also known for composing the viral song, 'Why this Kolaveri Di' and sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam. Anirudh after coming across the video, shared the performance on Twitter, commending the crew, calling it "unbelievable and mind-blowing."

OMG! Unbelievable and mindblowing performance by these guys for Thalaivars Marana Mass at America’s got talent! @AGT Congratulations.. just WOW! https://t.co/b1aetI6kEu — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) February 12, 2020

The results of the finale will be announced on February 17th, we can only hope the Thalaiva Rajinikanth's magic works in their favour!