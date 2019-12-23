Rajinikanth has continued to be the biggest star when it comes to the movie collections at the Chennai box office. His Pongal release Petta has occupied the top place in the list of highest-grossing movies in the capital city of Tamil Nadu in 2019. Check out the list below:

Ranking: 1

Movie Name: Petta

Release Date: 10 January

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Rajinikanth's Petta was the first big release of 2019. It gave a flying start to the business by grossing Rs 15.23 crore in Chennai. But it is less compared to his previous movies like Kabali (Rs 24 crore) and 2.0 (Rs 23 crore). Probably, the clash with Ajith's Viswasam impacted it business.

Ranking: 2

Movie Name: Bigil

Release Date: 25 October

Director: Atlee Kumar

Vijay's Bigil hit the screens for Diwali. As expected, it got a gigantic start and lack of competition ensured the movie to do well at the Chennai box office. The movie has made a collection of Rs 14.20 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. This film too failed to beat Thalapathy's previous record of Rs 15.50 crore set by Sarkar.

Ranking: 3

Movie Name: Viswasam

Release Date: 10 January

Director: Siruthai Siva

The makers of Viswasam took a chance by releasing the movie alongside Rajinikanth's Petta, yet it did not impact the collection of the Ajith-starrer. As a result, the Siruthai Siva could earn Rs 12.54 crore. It has turned out to be the biggest hit of Thala in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Ranking: 4

Movie Name: Nerkonda Paarvai

Release Date: 8 August

Director: H Vinoth

Ajith has one more movie in the top five highest-grossing Tamil films in 2019 in Chennai in the form of Nerkonda Paarvai. The movie did exceptionally well despite releasing on a non-holiday weekend. The urban-centric nature of the content did not prevent the Tamil remake of Hindi hit movie Pink from posting big number at the box office.

Ranking: 5

Movie Name: Avengers: Endgame

Release Date: 26 April in India

Director: Russo brothers

Hollywood's market has been increasing rapidly in Tamil Nadu and especially in Chennai. It become evident after Avengers: Endgame made a record-breaking collection in this centre. Not just youths, the large part of its viewers belonged to family audience. As a result, it minted Rs 9.90 crore in Chennai.

Note: The figures are approximate and adequately indicative of the box office performance of the films, compiled from various sources.