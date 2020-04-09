Rajinikanth, who is working on Siruthai Siva's next film, will be joining hands with none other than P Vasu with whom he has worked in a few films that includes blockbuster Chandramukhi. The news has unexpectedly announced by Raghava Lawrence.

Raghava Lawrence has big money for the relief works of Covid-19. While talking about his donation, the multifaceted talent has revealed about Chandramukhi 2.

Well, Raghava Lawrence is contributing his entire remuneration of Chandramukhi 2 to the cause. He is donating Rs 50 lakh each for PM Cares Fund, Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund, FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) lakh union, dancer's union, Rs 75 lakh for daily labours and Rs 25 lakh for physically-abled people.

Hai friends and fans, I want to share a happy news with you all. One of my next project is my thailavar's movie chandramuki 2, I'm so lucky to act in this project with Thalaivar's permission and blessings which is Directed by P. Vasu sir and produced by my lucky producer sun pictures kalanithi maran sir. With the advance I get from it, I humbly pledge to contribute 3 crores for Coronavirus relief fund.

50 lakhs to the PM - CARES fund, 50 Lakhs to CM relief Fund (Tamil Nadu) , 50 lakhs for fefsi union and I want to extend my special contribution of 50 lakhs for my dancer's union and 25 lakhs for my physical abled boys and 75 lakhs for daily labour's and for people from my birth place Royapuram, desiyanagar. All food essentials will be delivered with the help of police with proper safety. Service is god.

Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi is a feather in Rajinikanth's cap. It was a remake of Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. It has to be seen whether the same cast will be part of the project.