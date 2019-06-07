Rajinikanth seems to be impressed by the story narrated by Siruthai Siva, who had met the Tamil superstar recently at his Poes Garden house in Chennai. As a result, the actor and the director are now moving ahead with the project and a leading producer has now come forward to fund the flick.

Grapevine is abuzz with the rumours of Kalaippuli S Thanu agreeing to produce the movie, which will take off once the superstar wraps up his latest film Darbar. The talks have reached the last stage and only official announcement is awaited.

Kalaippuli S Thanu, who gave the moniker 'superstar' to Rajinikanth decades ago, had produced his Kabali a few years ago. His planning and marketing strategies had worked wonders for the film. From theatrical rights to signing various deals, he had set new benchmarks, thus winning the appreciation of Rajini for handling every single issue with ease.

It seems to have made Rajinikanth to trust Kalaippuli S Thanu again to fund his film.

Whereas Siruthai Siva is now one of the most-wanted filmmakers of Tamil film industry. Thanks to his three hits movies (Veeram, Vedalam and Viswasam), producers and actors are keeping him in high regards for his ability to churn good commercial films on a regular basis.

Coming back to Rajinikanth, the sexagenarian is now working on AR Murugadoss' Darbar, a cop story. The Tamil superstar plays the role of an IPS officer. The shooting of the movie is in progress in Mumbai.

Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar playing the villain roles in the multilingual flick, which has Nayanthara in the female lead.