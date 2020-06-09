Rajinikanth has sent his wishes to members from his fans association for their untiring work that they are doing for the needy during the difficult times. In his new press release, the Tamil superstar has spoken about the damage caused by coronavirus aka Covid-19 and urged everyone to safeguard their family members.

Rajini's Message

"My heartfelt wishes to all those who are serving as a helping hand to the poor and needy during these tough times. Usually, the pain is very less immediately after an injury. This Corona Injury which has hit us is no ordinary one. It has bamboozled many developed nations and is a deadly one. It seems like there's no end to it. The pain from this injury is going to haunt us in the forthcoming days," Behindwoods quotes him as saying in the press release.

The 69-year old advised fans to wear masks mandatorily before stepping out of the house. "Taking care of your family members and their needs should be everyone's most important duty. At no situation, don't fail to practise social distancing or don't forget to wear your mask while stepping out." This statement from the star has indeed created some awareness on the minds of the youth," he added in his statement.

Superstar Fans Club

Rajinikanth is estimated to be having over 75,000 fan clubs and he has crores of fans across the globe. His loyal fans have been doing their bit to the poor and needy during this difficult times. His message is boost their moral and expected to lift their moods.

On the work front, Rajinikanth has been working on Siruthai Siva's Annaatthe. The film has Nayanthara in the female lead. Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Keerthy Suresh are part of the cast. Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, George Maryan and others are part of the cast.