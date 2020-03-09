While we can't wait for Rajinikanth's appearance on Bear Grylls' show Into The Wild, the makers are giving us short teasers that only increase our curiosity. From the first few glances, it seems this episode may be all we expect it to be.

Rajinikanth's swag is unparalleled, and Bear Grylls is here to prove it. In a teaser for the episode, we see more of Rajinikanth doing what he does best, remind us that he is the mega superstar we think he is. He even teaches the British adventurer a thing or two when it comes to Rajini style!

Rajinikanth schools Bear Grylls on style

The Tamil superstar is all set to take over TV with his debut on Bear Grylls' Into The Wild. On the show, the actor will be seen roaming the jungles in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka on an adventure with Bear Grylls. The episode will air on March 23rd at 8 pm. Earlier, a teaser was released to announce the date. But, Bear Grylls decided to treat us with a short clip on Twitter today.

The adventurer wrote, "Superstar@Rajinikanth's relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him. Respect!" There is no doubt everyone agrees, of course, we have to allow for the fact that this is the first time Bear Grylls witnessed the Rajini effect. It can change a person.

Superstar @Rajinikanth’s relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him. Respect! Watch Into The Wild with @BearGrylls on March 23 at 8:00 pm. @DiscoveryIN #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/s9PodYGv05 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 9, 2020

In the clip Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls take over Bandipur, we see glimpses of rappelling and traversing through a deep river. Amidst tigers and the wild, we Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls sharing some conversation. Towards the end of the video, Rajinikanth does his signature sunglass move, for Bear Grylls.

After the video released, fans of the superstar went crazy, highlighting Rajinikanth's style and game. It's safe to say, 23rd March will be a good day for TV, as Thalaiva takes over all the screens, going from the big screen to the living room.