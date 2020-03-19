Pa Ranjith has welcomed a new member to his family. The filmmaker has become a father again. Yes, his wife Anitha has given birth to a baby boy recently, bringing lots of happiness to him and their family members.

Pa Ranjith blessed with Baby Boy

As per the reports, Pa Ranjith and Anitha have named their son, Miliran. It is said that the meaning of the name is - a person who brings happiness. It has to be noted that they already have a daughter.

Pa Ranjith begun his journey in film industry under N Lingusamy and Venkat Prabhu. After working for many years in different roles, he turned an independent director with CV Kumar-produced Attakathi, starring Dinesh and Nandita Swetha.

The film won rave reviews and did decent collection at the box office. His second movie Madras with Karthi in the lead role won criticial appreciation. His writing and reflecting the social reality were unanimously praised by critics.

Career Changing Movie

He got his career-changing opportunity when Rajinikanth approved Kabali script. This project brought him under national limelight. The movie made a record-breaking business at the box office despite getting mixed reviews from the critics.

Rajini was impressed with his work and decided to work with one more film in the form of Kaala. Thereafter he turned a producer with Pariyerum Perumal. This movie too won criticial appreciation and became a successful venture at the box office.

His second venture as producer, Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu, did not set the box office on fire. However, he has not directed any films since he worked with Rajinikanth in back-to-back films (Kabali and Kaala).