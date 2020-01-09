Rajinikanth's Darbar is released worldwide on Thursday, 9 January 2020, and garnered fairly positive reviews from the critics. The film is hailed for the electrifying performance of the Tamil superstar and the neat packing by the director, AR Murugadoss. Thus the movie is expected to set the box office on fire.

Pre Release Business

Darbar is made with the budget of Rs 180+ crore. The makers have tried their best to market the product, giving more importance for the Hindi version. According to different trade reports, they have earned a total of Rs 137 crore from the sale of worldwide theatrical rights.

The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights have reportedly fetched around Rs 60 crore. The Andhra and Telangana rights were reportedly sold for Rs 15 crore. The Karnataka and Kerala rights were sold for Rs 9 and 6 crore, respectively.

The North Indian theatrical rights that include Hindi rights have been sold for Rs 10 crore. The overseas rights adds Rs 37 crore to its total tally.

Other Rights:

The makers have sold the South Indian satellite rights to Sun TV for an estimated price of Rs 50 crore. The Hindi satellite and digital rights have fetched around Rs 30 crore. The audio rights have earned around Rs 3 crore to take the pre-release business of the film to Rs 220 crore.

According to the trade reports, the Rajinikanth and Nayanthara-starrer should gross Rs 250+ crore at the worldwide box office to be a profitable venture for the distributors.