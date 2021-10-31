Annaatthe release is just four days away but the first review is already out! Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya has already watched the flick and heaped praises on the Tamil movie.

"The people haven't still watched what you've done in Annaatthe Siva sir, but I've witnessed it. I came out and shook hands with you in tears after watching the movie. I told you that what you've done is not magic but an undescribable feeling. As an ardent fan of Thalaivar and as a daughter to my father, I am moved by the way you looked after him, [sic]" she wrote on her newly-launched app Hoote.

Soundarya Rajinikanthis amazed by Siruthi Siva's work and wants him to direct her father Rajinikanth again. "I love you Siva sir and you team. You and my dad should do one more movie for sure after Annaatthe," she added.

Her positive words has made the fans eagerly await for the film's release.

The movie is hitting the screens on the occasion of Diwali festival.It is the first Kollywood big film to be released after the second wave of Covid-19. Hence, there is a lot expectation riding on Annaatthe.

The trailer of the movie was released a few days ago and met with good response. It clearly indicated that Annaatthe will be an action-packed commercial flick centered around brother-sister sentiment.

Annaatthe has D Imman's music, Vetri's cinematography, and Ruben's editing. The film is produced by Sun Pictures.

The success of Annaattthe gives confidence to many producers of big movies whose films have been delayed due to Covid-19.

The movie is directed by Siruthai Siva, who made a few succesful commercial movies with Ajith Kumar like Veeram and Viswasam. He has choosen rural backdrop again for his latest venture with Rajinikanth.

Will he be succesful again? We have to wait for a few more days to find out.