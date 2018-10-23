In what could be considered as one of the greatest collaborations of North and South India movies, the trailer from Rajinikanth's 2.0 is rumoured to be attached with the theatrical prints of Aamir Khan's much-awaited Thugs of Hindostan.

The buzz in the Tamil media is that the makers of 2.0 have signed a deal with the production house of Thugs of Hindostan. It means the trailer of Rajinikanth's movie will be showcased before the commencement of Aamir Khan's film and will be screened during the interval.

Rumours say that the trailer is most likely to be unveiled on November 6 or 7 directly on the internet. Later, it will be attached to the theatrical prints of Thugs of Hindostan.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's movie 2.0, which has Amy Jackson in the female lead, will hit the screens on November 29 in multiple languages that include Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. So far, the making videos and a teaser have been released.

The combined views of teasers of three versions – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi – have got over 7 crore hits so far, which clearly tells the hype generated by the mega-budget flick.

The Lyca Productions-funded movie is directed by Shankar, and the Bollywood version is presented by Karan Johar.

Coming to Thugs of Hindostan, the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed movie has Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif playing the leads. It is an epic-adventure movie made on a large scale.